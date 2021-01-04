Pre-pandemic venue contracts set a battle with consumers

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Planning a big event takes time, and officials with the Better Business Bureau say it is important to also pay close attention when signing a contract with a venue.





“People don’t read the contracts and they need to read the contracts,” said Interim President Hilda Martinez.

Martinez mentions the rescheduling date process has become a common issue for some people who signed venue contracts before the pandemic.

“We know that the consumers and the businesses are having financial issues right now and it’s understandable but at the same time you would think that the event centers would make some kind of arrangements you know like a later date something that is going to be a convenient date for everyone else but there is an additional charge,” she said.

That additional charge can range up to $4,000 for some consumers.

“A sad situation you know you plan this ahead of time when you plan weddings, when you plan Quinceañeras normally it takes a year in advance to make all these arrangements,” said Martinez.

The best solution is to compromise.

“You know you’ve already invested some money into it so maybe either that or give a refund, this pandemic has definitely hit everybody really hard and I understand but actually, in reality, the consumers [are] really out of money,” she said.

Martinez hopes both consumers and venue owners can come to an agreement to help one another in a difficult time.