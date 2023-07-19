HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After no one won Monday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now an estimated $1 billion. That is a cash value of about $516 million.

This would be the seventh largest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. ValleyCentral asked employees at the Town & Country convenience store in McAllen, the self-proclaimed “Luckiest lotto store in Texas” about the buyers they’re seeing ahead of the next drawing.

“We have regular customers that usually come and buy like $1,000 worth. About once a week, they’ll come at the beginning of the week and they have their pack of their own filled-out papers. But other people usually like $20 $10 and a mix of tickets.”

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million. The next drawing for the Powerball ticket is Thursday night.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this report.