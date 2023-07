RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents in the northern part of the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages.

According to Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, 728 customers are without power in the Valley as of Thursday evening.

MVAC reports show 501 outages in Starr County and 227 in Hidalgo County. No outages are reported in Cameron and Willacy counties.

