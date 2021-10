HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Magic Valley Electric Co-Op is reporting power outages in the area.

According to a post, the company is working on outages in the Pharr and Brownsville area.

“Crews have been dispatched to the area and are working on restoring power to those that have been affected,” said the post.

The MVEC website shows 1,492 members are being affected.

An estimated time of restoration has not been set.

Customers needing to report an outage can do so here.