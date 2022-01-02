Power outages reported in Hidalgo, Cameron County

FILE -AP Photo/David J. Phillip

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds have caused many power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

American Electric Power

  • Cameron County: Over 2,000 cases have been reported throughout the lower valley, spreading from Port Isabel to La Feria. AEP released a statement on their social media page, stating that “crews are working to restore the power.”
  • Hidalgo County: Hundreds have reported outage cases in the Edinburg area, restoration time has not been announced.

Customers needing to report an outage can do so HERE.

Magic Valley Electric

  • Hidalgo County: Almost 500 power outages have been reported near the Mercedes area. An estimated time of restoration has not been set.

Customers needing to report an outage can do so HERE.

