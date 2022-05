HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong storms moved overnight into the morning across the Rio Grande Valley. Some residents are currently without power.

The latest data show power outages in parts of Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron.

AEP is reporting the following numbers:

Hidalgo: 4,482

Cameron: 1,317

Starr: 282

Willacy: 522

MVEC is reporting the following numbers: