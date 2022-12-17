RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley.

“Temporary stops signs are posted at the intersection of Colorado (FM 106) and Harold’s Street in Rio Hondo. Signal lights are out in the city and many other areas of the Valley.” Photo by Diana Eva Maldonado/ValleyCentral

At least 5 outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website.

“They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said.

Communications Coordinator for Magic Valley Ronie Garza told ValleyCentral, about 17 outages have been reported across the valley but no estimated time of when the issue will be resolved.

Currently Brownsville Public Utilities Board communications coordinator Cleiri Quezada has confirmed no current power outages have been reported in Brownsville.

Customers are advised to notify their electric companies to report any power outages in the area.