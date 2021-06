High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With severe thunderstorms moving across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night, power outages have started in the area.

—RIO GRANDE CITY: AEP Texas is reporting 1,300 power outages in Rio Grande City as of 9:00 p.m. The estimated restoration time for this outage is 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

More outages are expected across the RGV as storms move through the area.

You can check the AEP outage map for more updates.