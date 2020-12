Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Numerous power outages are being reported across the Rio Grande Valley following winter weather.

Thank you for your patience as we work to restore electric service in the Rio Grande Valley. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) December 31, 2020

American Electric Power (AEP) Texas is reporting 5,896 customers that are currently without power across the Valley .

The largest groups of customers without power:

Las Lomas- 1,700

Edinburg-1,000

Los Fresnos-1,200

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – AEP Texas crews are responding to outages currently affecting approximately 4,200 customers. Severe winter weather is believed to be the cause of most outages. Thank you for your patience as we restore electric service. Updates to follow. #WeAreAEPTexas pic.twitter.com/KLQrdyTVnY — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) December 31, 2020

AEP says the estimated restoration time is at noon Thursday.

For the latest on power outages, click here.