Last updated: 5/12 at 5:09 a.m.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With the severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley, there have been several reports of power outages across the area.

AEP is reporting 34,938 customers outages. Restoration times vary, most state around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Magic Valley is reporting 7,943 customers without power. The website states they are all located in Hidalgo County.

For the latest weather updates from the Valley Storm Team, click here.