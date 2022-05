RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds across the Rio Grande Valley have left many residents without power.

Power outages have been reported in parts of Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy County.

AEP is reporting the following numbers:

Hidalgo: 2,533

Cameron: 1,920

Starr: 56

Willacy: 57

MVEC is reporting the following numbers:

Hidalgo: 2,994

Cameron: 372

Willacy: 22