Power outages reported across the RGV

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Severe weather has caused a large number of power outages in the Rio Grande Valley.

AEP:

AEP is experiencing more than three thousand outages in the RGV with a majority happening in Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County:

More than 2,500 customers in Hidalgo County are without power. Estimated restoration times range from 11:00 p.m. Tuesday to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cameron County:

More than 350 customers in Cameron County are without power. Estimated restoration times range from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Starr County:

More than 300 customers in Starr County are without power. Estimated restoration times range from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

You can view the AEP outage map here.

Magic Valley:

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is experiencing more than 1400 outages in Hidalgo County and 183 outages in Cameron County.

You can view the MVEC outage map here.