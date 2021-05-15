Power outages reported across the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas-As of 12 p.m. Saturday, heavy rain is moving through Hidalgo County prompting the National Weather Service to issue an areal flood advisory that stretches from McAllen to Mission. Dangerous lightning will be ongoing during these storms.

With the severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley, there have been several reports of power outages across the area.

According to AEP, the storm has caused multiple outages affecting approximately 3,142 customers. Crews are dispatched to begin restoring electric service.

Currently, most of the outages are located in the Hidalgo County near McAllen and Edinburg. Several outages are also being reported north of Bayview in Cameron County.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – (1/3) Severe weather across the region has caused multiple outages affecting approximately 9,000 customers. Crews are dispatched to begin restoring electric service. pic.twitter.com/jJVVh0DpZW — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 15, 2021

Please keep an eye on the AEP outage map.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is also experiencing power outages in the Rio Grande Valley.

As of the latest update, Magic Valley has 2,961 customers without power.

The largest outages are being reported in Edinburg and McAllen.

You can view the status of Magic Valley outages here.