Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)– Numerous power outages are being reported across San Benito and Weslaco.

As of 2:46 p.m., American Electric Power (AEP) Texas is reporting 22,130 customers in the city of Weslaco and 2,150 in the city of San Benito that are currently without power.

According to AEP, there is no estimated restoration projection at this time.

