AEP: Nearly 400,000 customers without power on Tuesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A severe cold front that arrived in the Rio Grande Valley brought long periods of unexpected power outages that could continue into Wednesday.

Nearly 400,000 American Electric Power (AEP) customers are without power as of noon on Tuesday. Outages began on Sunday and AEP is working with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to get power fully restored.

AEP Texas spokesperson Jeff Stracener expressed the power outage is a huge issue.

“This is a statewide issue and all utilities are responding to one of the most widespread and extreme weather events we’ve ever faced in recent history,” said Stracener.

In the meantime, AEP says people should limit the use of large appliances and lower heating temperatures to help restore power.

Once power is restored people are encouraged to do the following:

Turn devices back on gradually over 30 to 45 minutes

Turn the thermostat down 2 to 3 degrees

Set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home

Cook between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Use a microwave or slow cooker

Close blinds and drapes during the late afternoon

With no say on when the power will return, it is encouraged that families prepare themselves.