HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AEP Texas is reporting power outages across several cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

The outages are currently affecting 6,000 customers.

Areas with large groups include Mission, Pharr, Rio Grande City and San Benito.

The reason for the outages has not been released. No expected restoration time announced at this time.

For the latest outages in your area, visit the AEP Website.