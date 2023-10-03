EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to nearly two decades in jail in the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl.

Jonathan Mugia Salinas was sentenced to 19 years in state jail Monday in connection to death of 18-year-old Alysha Garza, court records show.

Salinas was originally facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. Records show that Salinas signed a plea agreement in August, and the prosecution proceeded on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

On June 22, 2020, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call at the 4500 block of Phyllis Street. There they found Garza shot and she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

In an update, officials said that robbery was eliminated as a possible motive. Garza underwent surgery but died from her injuries days later.

According to Hidalgo County Jail records, Salinas’s alias is “Pothead-Jon.” As part of his sentencing, he was given a jail credit of 1195 days.