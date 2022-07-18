RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas A&M Forest Service says the valley is at a high threat of wildfires. The forest service as well as local officials say what people can do to prevent fires.

Ricardo Saldana is the Emergency Manager for Hidalgo county, he says the department is seeing an uptick in brush and grass fires.

“We’ve had several major incidents involving grass fire junkyard fires.” Saldana says, “one of the big critical things is the weather, our weather has played a big factor with all of this. It’s starting to dry up our farm and ranch lands.”

Heather Gonzales, Program Specialist with Texas A&M Forest Services says humidity levels, higher wind speeds and dry vegetation are factors that could contribute to wildfires.

“There is extremely dry vegetation there. We are experiencing drought conditions and just with that coupled with what we’re expecting for the next few days, this week the potential for fire activity is there,” said Gonzales.

Saldana advises residents to use caution when burning anything because of how dry the conditions are.

“If you’re going to be doing any type of outdoor burning, make sure you have some type of device, rather it is a water tank or pump. Also, you want to plow disc around to avoid any type of fire spreading,” said Saldana.

But Gonzales says one common cause of wildfires in South Texas is vehicles.

“The incident that occurred last week in Falfurrias that burned almost 6 thousand acres was caused by a vehicle in the caliber converter driving in high grass, we want to avoid that,” said Saldana.

He also says drivers should also be careful when hauling anything.

“You’re driving along the highway, you’re pulling the trailer, making sure the chains are secure, those are things that also spark a fire,” said Saldana.

Saldana says more resources are going into battling and preventing these fires.

“What is happening right now is we are putting a lot of resources on these fires because our climate is also extremely dangerous for firefighters fighting these wildfires so we need to rotate them quite often and get them rehydrated,” said Saldana.