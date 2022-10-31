HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents across the Rio Grande Valley may need to pivot with some of their outdoor Halloween plans during trick-or-treat times on Monday evening.

A weak center of low pressure will start to develop south of the area and push its way upwards bringing increased chances of rain showers and thunderstorms. Those rain chances will be low in the early afternoon but gradually increase as the night progresses. Isolated rumbles of thunder may sound as trick-or-treaters are out and about, so rain gear may need to be part of the costume design.

Better chances for more scattered thunderstorms come early Tuesday morning and are expected to last through the day. Outdoor plans for the first day of Día de Los Muertos may need to be adjusted as well.

The rain would be great for growing any marigolds or any other plant for that matter. Rain totals across the RGV from Monday through early Wednesday are generally expected to be between .25 inches to 1 inch.

Some pockets with heavier downpours may see higher totals.

The rain is needed as the latest drought monitor indicates that most of the area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Though the Climate Prediction Center says that at the moment drought development is not likely, the bigger the buffer with that point the better.