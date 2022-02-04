MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the rising concerns of COVID-19 the McAllen International CarFest for 2022 has been postponed.

Originally to take place on Feb. 4 through 6 the event is rescheduled for March 11 through 13.

McAllen International CarFest will feature over 300 cars on display, live music presented by local artists, local vendors, and street food.

Car enthusiasts will see a mix of 55 categories ranging from classic and antique, to muscle cars, hot rods, modern and concept vehicles.

For more information CLICK HERE.