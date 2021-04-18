Postponed a year due to COVID-19, Harlingen family looking forward to finally having Quinceañera

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As the youngest of five and only daughter in her family, Harlingen High School student Eva Capetillo always looked forward to her Quinceañera.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve wanted one, until the pandemic hit and I was like, I don’t want my mom to waste a lot of money on me, especially after everything that’s been going on and all our loss in our family,” said Eva Capetillo.

The original party in August was scrapped, but the milestone is too big to not celebrate. Not just for her sake, but for her mother’s as well.

“My mother died when I was really little, so I never had that…so, she’s my only daughter and I wanted her to have a sweet 15, and for her to be recognized as much as she’s grown as a teenager and as a woman,” said Mother, Mary Capetillo.

As more people are getting vaccinated, they’re again planning for the quince. The new party date is set for July 31, the day before her 16th birthday.

“It’s been a stressful year for her not going to school, not seeing anybody, and not having her sweet 15, but at least she’ll get to celebrate this year for that,” said Mary Capetillo.

Apart from her party, the pandemic caused Eva to miss out on her entire sophomore year.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh! this is the time I can be who I actually am and shine as a person… then the pandemic hit, so it was like zoom online and that was a different experience for me.” said Eva Capetillo.

Eva continues to look forward to returning in the fall and finally getting the Quinceañera she has dreamed of.

“I’m happy that I’m having it now and I get to see some of my family that’s coming down to see me and my mom and my dad, and I’m really grateful,” said Eva Capetillo.

The family is choosing to keep the guest list small – mostly to family—as they’re still unsure what the future will hold.

“We’re worried how we’re going to sit everyone six-feet apart, the music, the food. We just have to have faith that everything will turn out good and by August everything should be calmed down,” said Mary Capetillo.

Most of the preparations were made last year, so at this point, the Capetillos say they’re just waiting for the day and hoping for the best.

“What I’m really looking forward to is dancing with my parents… We haven’t really spent time together because they’re working. And basically being with my family. I want to have fun and enjoy my time because it’s my day, and also my mom’s,” said Eva Capetillo.