SAN ANTONIO (ValleyCentral) — The busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service is underway.

The postal service reminds the public that this is the last week to get holiday gifts and greetings in the mail by the recommended deadlines.

Customer traffic at all post office locations has steadily increased since Dec. 5, and this week is expected to be the busiest.

Sunday delivery has been expanded in select locations that experience high package volumes and mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations, said the postal service’s news release.

Mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses are:

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service



For Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express



For Hawaii

Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from the mainland – First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from the mainland – Priority Mail Express

Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions.