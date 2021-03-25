Post-census redistricting likely delayed by pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Redistricting happens every ten years following the census.

Redistricting is the process a committee goes through to decide who represents whom on the state and federal levels.

The normal redistricting timeline from the Texas Senate website.

Under normal circumstances, the redistricting committee is given data from the census and they use that data to draw the boundaries for congressional districts.

State Senator Jose Menendez, (D) TX-26, told KVEO that on top of being used to draw district lines, the census data “[is] how Washington D.C. apportions. When they do money on a per capita basis, whether its highways, for healthcare, for education. That’s right now how the vaccines are being sent out based on the population.”

Congressional districts in Texas are not uniform.

Map showing the current Congressional districts in Texas put in place following the 2010 census.

Menendez said Congressional districts in Texas are drawn in a way that often favors one or the other party, which can discourage voters.

“You take out the possibility of a general election making a difference. And this is the reason why many people don’t show up to vote in November because the election that mattered happened in the primary,” he said.

Menendez, who is a member of the state Senate Special Committee on Redistricting, said he has previously introduced legislation to have a third-party draw the district lines for the state.

He said that an independent third-party group drawing the district lines in the state would “allow for there to be competitive districts. Competitive in the sense they would be evenly drawn between Democrats and Republicans so that a candidate would have to speak to a broader swath of people living in that area.”

The pandemic affected the census in 2020 and is forcing the redistricting process to be moved back as well. Menendez said that could affect upcoming elections.

“It probably means we’re going to see those midterm elections pushed back. I’m not sure. It depends on what the judges say and if there are any legal challenges to the lines,” said Menendez.

He told KVEO that the redistricting process would most likely have to be done in a special committee sometime later this year.