‘Possibly intoxicated’ driver crashes into DPS trooper unit, investigation underway

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a DPS trooper hospitalized.

On Saturday, at approximately 4:23 a.m. a driver crashed into a patroling DPS trooper unit traveling on U.S. 83 West of F.M. 3167 in Roma.

A Chevrolet traveling eastbound went into the westbound lanes and collided with the patrol unit, causing the patrol unit to spin.

The woman driving the Chevrolet is believed to have been “possibly intoxicated.”

The release stated that the driver “displayed symptoms of impairment [and] was transported to a local hospital where she provided a blood specimen for alcohol concentration.”

The DPS trooper sustained injuries and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

DPS troopers are further investigating the crash.