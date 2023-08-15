HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hurricane season is heading toward (peak season) with little excitement so far. Now the National Hurricane Center is focusing interest on the Gulf of Mexico as a potential hot spot for tropical development.

The NHC forecast timeline shows a 20% chance for some activity five to seven days out. This development could be something as weak as a tropical depression or something stronger such as a tropical storm.

The forecast area is huge and the chance remains low so there’s no need to get anxious just yet.

A thick plume of Saharan dust is expected to be over much of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week.

That will work against any potential tropical pop-ups while, on the other hand, warm sea surface temperatures will work to increase the risk of future activity.