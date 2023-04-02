PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers in Pharr may experience traffic due to road closures starting Monday.

From Monday, April 3 to Saturday, April 15, the I-2 main lanes will be closed in both directions.

The main lane closures will occur at I-2 eastbound, between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic’s Drive, and I-2 westbound, between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.

Eastbound traffic will be directed to exit Sugar Road and use the next available entrance ramp to re-enter the main lanes.

Westbound traffic will exit at Cage Boulevard and re-enter the main lanes through the next available entrance ramp.

The I-2 closures will start on various times.

Dates (I-2 main lane road closure) Times (I-2 main lane road closure) Monday through Thursday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday 11 p.m. to 7 a.m Saturday 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Road closures will also take place at the I-69C southbound Frontage Road, between SH495 and I-2, starting Monday, April 3 through Monday, April 10.

Road closures for I-69C will begin at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.