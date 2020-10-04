Possible Fujiwhara effect between Tropical Storm Gamma and soon to be Delta

Not just one but two tropical systems will impact the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula and has made its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the newest tropical system is brewing in the Caribbean Sea. Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 is located just south of Cuba.

Tropical Storm Gamma is basically stalled with a frontal boundary blocking the storm from continuing to travel northward. The storm will move southwestward over the next few days into the Bay of Campeche.

Meanwhile, Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 will become Tropical Storm Delta tomorrow. Delta will continue northwest into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, but this time there won’t be a frontal boundary to deflect the storm. That said Gamma will still be a Tropical Storm in the Bay of Campeche. That is where things become very 2020ish. As Delta pushes toward the central Gulf Coast (Louisiana), it will continue to strengthen into a hurricane and pull Gamma northward. The models show Gamma being shred and shallowed by Delta. This is described as the Fujiwhara effect.

The Fujiwhara effect is rare, and even more rare in the Gulf of Mexico. It is described by the National Weather Service as when two hurricanes are spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center. If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths. In rare occasions, the effect is additive when the hurricanes come together, resulting in one larger storm instead of two smaller ones. In our case, Delta looks to absorb Gamma as the much stronger storm.

The good news for the Rio Grande Valley is high pressure should keep storms just far enough away to be major concerns. There will be some tropical moisture trying to sneak into the lower RGV on Wednesday and Thursday bringing few thunderstorms but should be the only moisture see from Gamma and Delta. The biggest impacts will be along the beaches with rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and possible coastal flooding around high tides.