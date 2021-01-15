Possible freezing temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley

Local News

by: Andrew Shipley

Posted:

Harlingen, TX (KVEO) — The Rio Grande Valley has a chance to see a light freeze, especially in more rural locations tonight.

Radiational cooling will be in full effect due to calm winds, clear skies, and very low humidity. Relative humidity, Friday afternoon, sat between 10 and 20 percent.

Remember the 4 Ps (Pets, Plants, Pipes and People). With cold temperatures, pets need to be brought inside or given a place to stay warm.

Sensitive plants also need to brought inside or covered tonight. With freezing temperatures possible for only lasting 2 to 3 hours, pipes will not be a major issue, but it will not hurt to leave a pipe dripping, if live in rural communities.

Finally, dress warm tonight and find a jacket for the morning. There is a freeze warning for Brooks and Kennedy counties (ranch country).

After a cold start, temperatures will warm nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Humidity should remain relatively low.

