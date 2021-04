A house fire broke out in Cameron Park (source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire where they say arson was possibly a factor.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence in the Cameron Park area on Sunday morning and located a house fire.

The fire was contained by officials and no injuries were reported.

An initial investigation revealed that arson may have played a factor in the fire.

This case is under investigation.