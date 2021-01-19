Positivity Rocks: Harlingen family spreading kindness through hand-painted rocks

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A Harlingen woman is hoping to brighten someone’s day by leaving painted rocks with positive messages around city parks.

Norma Petito spent New Year’s Eve, like most people would, around her family, but they traded the fireworks for a much quieter explosion of colors.

Petito, along with her husband and daughter, painted rocks at their home with the purpose of leaving them around city parks. Each rock with its own positive message and combination of colors.

“I can’t even count how many I’ve painted, but I’ve left them at different places, including Pendleton Park, Hugh Ramsey Nature Park, the 25th street trail, and McKelvey Park are just some of them,” said Petito.

This is part of a national trend called the Kindness Rock Project, started by Megan Murphy, who had left 5 rocks on a beach with messages on them.

The finder of the rock can either keep the rock or leave it somewhere for somebody else to find.

The inspiration to start her own initiative in Harlingen came from finding a rock during a trip to Huge Ramsey Park.

“It wasn’t from a local group. It was Burleson, Texas,” said Petito. “It made me smile and I thought, what a cute idea, and I looked for a local group to see if there was one that I could join, but there wasn’t. I didn’t find one, so I decided to start one.”

Petito created a Facebook group called “Harlingen Rocks.” The group has grown to 139 followers in less than a month.

She says the backs of the rocks have a note to the finder to post a picture of it when they find the rock; so far, she’s been made aware of 10 rocks that have been found. One of Petito’s rocks made its way from Harlingen to Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge in Los Fresnos.

“It’s really cool to see when somebody finds a rock and posts a picture of it. It just makes me really happy to see that,” said Petito.

The activity has been a bonding experience for Petito and her family. They paint and leave the rocks at parks together.

“My husband Gary has been very supportive. When I came up with the idea he was all for it and [he] helped me go get the rocks because the bag is really heavy,” Petito laughed. “My daughter Andrea is really creative; she comes up with great ideas for the rocks.”

Petito says she gets the rocks from Home Depot and paints them with acrylic paint and markers. When they’re done, she seals them to make sure the paint does not fade.

The goal of her efforts is to make other people smile.

“The very first person that found one of my rocks said she’d been having a horrible week, and she found her rock the day she came into work, and it really made her happy, it made her smile. That means everything,” said Petito.