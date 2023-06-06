BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After much anticipation and delay due to inclement weather, the Brownsville Independent School District announced it will be hosting both the Porter and Veterans Memorial graduations at Sams Stadium.

Porter Early College High School commencement will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the stadium, while Veterans Memorial Early College High School graduation will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at the same place.

Severe storms on Sunday and Morning forced the postponement of both commencements.

BISD initially announced the ceremonies would be held at the Rivera Early College High School gymnasium. But that decision angered parents, because she student was only going to be allowed to tickets for guests.