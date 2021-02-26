Porter High School JROTC in need of donations, unable to volunteer with Sombrero Festival

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The decades-old tradition of the Sombrero Festival is living on. Starting Saturday, Feb. 27, there will be virtual celebrations.

On top of celebrating a bi-national friendship, Charro days serves to lift the community, helping provide donations to local groups — including the Porter High School JROTC.

Every year, they have the opportunity to volunteer and receive a donation. This year, they are looking to fundraise as that isn’t an option.

The program has been in the school since the early 70s, and over the years, has trained hundreds of students who go on to serve and receive high rankings in the Army.

Students haven’t been able to meet for in-person practices, but that has not deterred their commitment to the program and to serving the community.

