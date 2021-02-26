Porter High School JROTC in need of donations, unable to volunteer with Sombrero Festival

Local News

by: Rocio Villalobos

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The decades-old tradition of the Sombrero Festival is living on. Starting Saturday, Feb. 27, there will be virtual celebrations.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

On top of celebrating a bi-national friendship, Charro days serves to lift the community, helping provide donations to local groups — including the Porter High School JROTC.

Every year, they have the opportunity to volunteer and receive a donation. This year, they are looking to fundraise as that isn’t an option.

‘I cried in my car for an hour’: Texas first responders share winter storm experiences

The program has been in the school since the early 70s, and over the years, has trained hundreds of students who go on to serve and receive high rankings in the Army.

Watch the video for an explanation from Porter High School JROTC Instructor Sergeant First Class Marvin on what the program teaches students.

Students haven’t been able to meet for in-person practices, but that has not deterred their commitment to the program and to serving the community.

Watch the video to hear from JROTC students on how they have remained disciplined despite remote instruction and what the money raised will go toward.

If you would like to leave a donation, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday