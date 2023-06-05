The Porter High School graduation ceremonies were underway Sunday when bad weather swept through Brownsville. Courtesy: BISD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to powerful storms that swept through the Valley on Sunday, Veterans Memorial and Porter Early College High School graduates have had to reschedule commencement.

For Veterans graduates, commencement will begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Rivera ECHS gym.

The new date for the Porter graduation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Rivera ECHS gym. BISD will not be using Sam’s Stadium for graduation due to the chance of more rain weather.

Due to the limited seating inside the gymnasium, graduates will receive only two tickets.

The graduation ceremonies were underway Sunday evening when dangerous thunderstorms moved across Brownsville and the rest of the Rio Grande Valley.

A school spokesman said they made plans to shorten the ceremony, but once the storms got closer it was decided to end the ceremony.

The storm brought heavy rain, thunder, lightning and large hail.

The makeup date was on the school calendar for any graduation ceremony that was delayed.