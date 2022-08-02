BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter High School Football Team has its sight set on making the playoffs for the upcoming season.

However, it will be a tough journey for the Cowboys.

Given Porter’s new district placement, the school will be playing with teams outside of the Rio Grande Valley. Schools from Corpus Christi include Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff.

“I think our kids are up to the challenge,” Carlos Uresti, Porter Football head coach, said. “I think looking forward to just trying to make their way into the playoffs this year, and they’ve worked hard. They deserve it, and hopefully we’re able to do that this year.”

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from an up-and-down season last year.

Porter has not made the playoffs in over a decade. So, a big goal for this is finally pushing through and ending their playoff drought.

“We just gotta make it man, honestly,” Alejandro Stevens, senior quarterback for the Cowboys, said. “Hopefully, we can push two rounds, three rounds, but we just have to make it.”

Porter kicks off its season on the road against La Grulla on August 26.