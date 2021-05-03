Port of Harlingen nears toward creation of Container on Barge service

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Port of Harlingen announced it has been awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Division (MARAD), Marine Highway Project Designation for the creation of a Container on Barge service.

Container on Barge is a method of freight transport where goods are moved in containers, which are stacked on a barge and towed to a destination on an inland waterway.

The port said the service will also allow the Port of Harlingen to expand not only local services but also the reach of marine highway services along Marine Highways M-69, M-10, and M-95 corridors and connecting terminals.

The port’s news release said they are one of 46 projects in the U.S. to receive this designation as part of the 2020 application process awarded by former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“This is exciting to be included in the Maritime Administration’s Marine Highway Program,” Port of Harlingen Board Chair Alan Johnson said. “This designation allows us access to funding to establish this service and expand the capabilities at our Port that open up many new opportunities not only for us but for Harlingen and the region to bring in industry looking for container on barge transport.”

