HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Port of Harlingen Authority a grant to renovate its main dock and provide resources to related facilities.

The $3,937,500 grant award will allow officials to “undertake much need much needed rehabilitation” of the port’s main dock and mooring structures throughout its turning basin, according to Port Director Walker Smith.

“It not only gives us an opportunity to modernize our port, but also increases accessibility, sustainability and safety for those who move goods through the Port of Harlingen,” Smith said.

The Port of Harlingen, the second largest port in Cameron County, provides a transportation link along the Texas coast that contains over 2,000 acres of land, 650 linear feet of multi-cargo wharf and five docks, according to information provided by the port to ValleyCentral.

The port handles 2 million tons of cargo yearly and supports over 9,000 jobs in the region.