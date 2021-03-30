Port of Harlingen begins Rider 38 projects

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Port of Harlingen announced they have started preliminary work for five projects for upgrades and construction as part of the Rider 38 Grant Program.

According to the port’s news release, in May 2020, the Port was awarded $5.262 million by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Rider 38 Grant for transportation improvement and service expansion.

Grant money, along with $1.75 million in matching funds (project total cost $6.8 million), will create more truck queuing areas along Port and Cemetery Rd., which a portion will also function as a breakbulk cargo laydown yard, and road expansion and refortification on Port Rd and Robles Rd.

Rider 38, the most recent round of funding provided by the Texas Legislature, was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission on May 28 totaling $40 million for select port projects statewide.

The release said the last three sessions have included budget riders in the General Appropriations Act that authorizes the use of $100 million for projects to improve access to maritime ports.

These funds come from the Texas Mobility Fund or other eligible sources. All projects that receive funding are selected by the Port Authority Advisory Committee (PAAC) and approved by the Texas Transportation Commission, said the port.

“Since 2017, the Port has seen a 43% increase in tonnage due in large part to the increase in petroleum coming in and out of the Port,” said Port Director Walker Smith.

Projects related to Rider 38 are set to be completed by the first quarter of 2022, said the news release.

For more information contact 956-244-7883 or click here.