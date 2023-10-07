BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Port of Brownsville’s Cargo Dock 3 reconstruction project has received an $11.5 million grant.

The grant was provided under the Texas Department of Transportation’s new Maritime Infrastructure Program.

“We applaud our state leaders for their support and commitment to strengthen the Port of Brownsville as a leading maritime port,” said Port Director and CEO Eduardo A. Campirano.

On Sept. 28, TxDOT approved $240 million in funding for 31 reconstruction projects to help increase trade, improve safety and provide a stronger supply chain for the state and nation.

Port of Brownsville’s Cargo Dock 3 is among the 31 projects that have been selected. The grant will help enhance capacity, efficiency and safety standards.