Port of Brownsville celebrates 85th anniversary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Port of Brownsville has provided access to maritime transportation and cross-border trade for 85 years.

The port director, Eduardo Campirano said the port plays an important role in the regional economy and gives us access to the world.

“We receive steel from Russia, from Brazil, or we can shop commodities that come from Africa or paraffin wax that comes from Indonesia,” said Campirano.

He said 85 percent of their trade is with Mexico transporting products such as premium gasoline and jet fuel.

Campirano said the port also helps with job creation and the jobs are not minimum wage jobs.

“A lot of what we do to help fuel that cross-border trade means jobs. We do about fifteen hundred trucks a day. We’re the largest industrial employer in the region,” said Campirano.

He said the port has grown significantly since it opened 85 years ago.

“When this project began it was a 25-foot channel. We went from 25 to 32 to 26 to 42, now we’re looking to go from 42 to 52,” said Campirano.

He said plans to deepen the channel will help vessels transport more cargo, which could cut costs and help with navigation safety.

Campirano said the Port of Brownsville has made history over the years.

“We’ve had some historical events occur here. The largest land shore drilling rig in the world has been built in Brownsville Texas,” he said.

He said a celebration is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the port and is open to the public.

“We have music, we have food, but I think the big thing that people get excited for is the boat tours,” said Campirano.

Aside from boat tours, visitors will get an opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes.

“It’s an opportunity not only to see but to also connect with the users and the people that are here at the port. It isn’t about the port, it’s providing the platform for all of these businesses that are here that really help us all in the community,” he said.

For more information about the Port of Brownsville and the anniversary celebration, you can visit their website.