BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Brownsville for a new 118-acre business park.

The 118-acre industrial area will be funded by port revenues and will create warehousing and industrial space for companies planning to do business at the port and in the Rio Grande Valley.

Port Commissioner John Reed explained how being a shovel ready project will make the industrial area unlike others.

“This will be a ready shovel project,” Reed said. “It will have the roads all the infrastructure needed so when a company comes in all they have to do is start building.”

Chairman of the Port, Esteban Guerra, said they have a lot of projects in the works but are waiting for the companies to make their final investment decisions.

He says those business will bring billions of dollars to the local economy.

The business park is expected to bring more jobs and opportunity to the Port of Brownsville.