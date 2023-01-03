PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield Police report that “Chex” the cat has been found and returned to the owners.

The Port Mansfield Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that law enforcement was looking for “Chex” the cat, a domestic short hair cat that was last seen at the Mansfield Marina on Monday.

The social media post, which was shared by the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, shows images of people who law enforcement connected to the disappearance of the cat, according to Port Mansfield Police.

Police said Chex was taken without the owners’ consent.

According to Police Chief David Mayes, one juvenile and two adults are detained in this case. The cat’s owners are grateful for the return of their pet.

Charges are pending.

To reach the Port Mansfield Police Department, call (956) 944-2522.