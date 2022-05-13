PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield, one of the top fishing destinations in the nation is making improvements and bringing in new business.

Ronald Mills, the port’s executive director, said the recent improvements are making an impact at the port.

“The Corps of Engineers had come in about a year ago and did a major dredging project that was about 15 years overdue,” said Mills.

He explained that the dredging was originally six feet deep but with the Army Corps of Engineers’ improvements it is now 17 to 23 feet.

“We have plenty of water, and what’s that done for the fishing? Well, now there’s actually water can move between the gulf and the laguna which it could not do for many years and so fishing has improved significantly,” he said.

The fishing destination brings people from across the looking to catch drum, red snapper, and trout.

Interest in events like the Port Mansfield Chamber of Commerce’s annual fishing tournament also brings out a crowd.

Mills said there will soon be more than fishing happening at the port.

“In the future, probably within the next 60 to 90 days we’ll have container on barge services, some other companies are coming in with potentially to manufacturing, we have a concrete plant that already wants to be there,” he said.

He said the projects could bring about $30 million in investments to Port Mansfield over the next two years.

“If the projects that we are working on come to fruition, we’ll end up with somewhere between 300 to 800 jobs,” said Mills.

Mills said with additional business and workers, they are also looking to have residential developments for workers to live in Port Mansfield.

“We as an organization, myself particularly are going out of our way to ensure that any of these developments don’t have a negative impact on any of the environment and thusly the fishing and just the environment in general,” said Mills.