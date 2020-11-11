Port Isabel’s lighthouse is prepared to reopen

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) – During a time of uncertainty, Port Isabel’s City Manager Jared Hockema found it challenging to finalize whether reopening the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse was at stake.

“We were in a period of increase risk due to the level of COVID-19 in the county, in the community and so we had difficulties there but also we needed to have procedures in place to ensure that it would be safe,” said Hockema.

According to Hockema, safety is a top priority but a sense of normality for the community was also strongly needed.

“To try to adapt. To try to find a way to move forward. We know that COVID-19 is here. We hope and pray that there will be a cure, a vaccine but in the meantime, we just want to move forward with our city and with our businesses in the city and so we have been emphasizing adaptation,” said Hockema.

As of now, adaptation has brought excitement.

Hockema expresses he is excited to have the light house reopen.

“It’s an icon at Port Isabel, it’s a symbol of our city. It’s something that is dear. Dear to the hearts of people in the Valley and so it’s very important for us to have it open,” he added.

According to Hockema, the official re-opening date for the lighthouse on November 13.

Hockema also shared that it is important for the public to make a reservation through the Port Isabel Visiting Center by calling 956-943-2262.