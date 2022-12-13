PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Port Isabel high school student was celebrated due to her act of heroism in a high school cafeteria.

Desiree Vidaurri, a Port Isabel sophomore student, was celebrated at a Point Isabel ISD board meeting as their first tarpon spotlight recipient due to her act of courage.

On Nov. 17, Desiree and her high school friends were having lunch in their high school cafeteria when she noticed one of them fighting for air.

With no hesitation, Desiree sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver, something she says her parents taught her for emergency situations.

The act of heroism was brought to the attention of administrators who say this could have ended up differently if Desiree had not intervened.

Point Isabel Superintendent Theresa Capistran says this lifesaving maneuver is something that could soon be implemented for all students.

Desiree says her friend is extremely grateful for being there in that time of need, and says she would do it again if needed.