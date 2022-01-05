Port Isabel stabbing suspect arrested

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a man wanted for a stabbing in December.

According to police, Baldemar Valdez, 52, was arrested on Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a stabbing that occurred on Dec. 22, 2021, in Port Isabel.

On Dec. 22, officers responded to the 47000 block of Michigan Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Valdez was identified as the suspect, fleeing the scene before officers arrived, the post states.

Valdez was arrested Wednesday with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

This case remains under investigation.

