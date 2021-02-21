Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

Port Isabel receives drinking water from Brownsville PUB

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Brownsville public utilities board.jpg

Brownsville Public Utilities Board Logo (Source: Brownsville Public Utilities Board)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday the Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) filled a water tank with potable water for the residents of Port Isabel.

The news release said the city has been under a boil water notice due to the winter storm.

BPUB said their employees parked the 6,400-gallon tank on the west parking lot of Port Isabel High School, as a way to make the water accessible to residents of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre areas.

  • Source: Brownsville PUB

“We were able to assist our neighboring cities with drinking water because we maintained and operated our water system throughout the winter storm,” General Manager & CEO, John S. Bruciak said.

BPUB’s water system operated normally during the cold weather emergency, and the utility never stopped providing safe drinking water to the community, said BPUB’s news release.

BPUB said customers can report any water leaks to (956) 983-6300. BPUB said they will keep providing information throughout the emergency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday