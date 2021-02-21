Port Isabel receives drinking water from Brownsville PUB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday the Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) filled a water tank with potable water for the residents of Port Isabel.

The news release said the city has been under a boil water notice due to the winter storm.

BPUB said their employees parked the 6,400-gallon tank on the west parking lot of Port Isabel High School, as a way to make the water accessible to residents of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre areas.

“We were able to assist our neighboring cities with drinking water because we maintained and operated our water system throughout the winter storm,” General Manager & CEO, John S. Bruciak said.

BPUB’s water system operated normally during the cold weather emergency, and the utility never stopped providing safe drinking water to the community, said BPUB’s news release.

BPUB said customers can report any water leaks to (956) 983-6300. BPUB said they will keep providing information throughout the emergency.