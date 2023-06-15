PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every second is crucial in a medical emergency and no one knows that more than first responders.

“I came into my shift like a normal day and it transpired into that. I was just glad I was able to help the kid out and save his life,” said Officer Juan Salinas, Port Isabel Police Department.

Last month, Officer Salinas responded to a call involving someone in distress on the side of the road, but when he arrived, it was more than he was expecting.

“The kid was unconscious. He was going in and out of it. He was starting to get a little bit of blue when they handed them to me,” Salinas said.

He called for an ambulance but paramedics weren’t available right away. He began the Heimlich maneuver on 4-year-old Brandon Martinez.

“I started conducting the pat-downs and with the fist, and shortly after, he did cough it up. And that’s when he became conscious,” he said.

Days after the incident Salinas returned to check up on Brandon.

“It was an amazing feeling. As soon as I saw the kid I asked him if he remembered me. He said he did and he gave me a big hug.” said Salinas.

Bianca Perez, Brandon’s mother, thought Brandon was gone when she called 911.

“I was really scared because I thought my child was dead, he was unconscious,” said Perez.

She is grateful for Salinas and his quick action to save her son.

“Thank you, I am grateful with all my heart for what he did for my son, for giving him first aid because there was no ambulance,” she said.