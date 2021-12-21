Port Isabel police gift boy new bike after he assists in arrest

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Port Isabel boy has a brand new bike thanks to the city’s police department.

On Tuesday, the Port Isabel Police Department announced they delivered the bicycle to Juan, a 10-year-old child that helped guide police to where a suspect was located a few days prior.

Police were in a foot pursuit of a male suspect when they lost sight of the man on Dec. 18. Juan was riding his brother’s bicycle at the time and guided the police toward the direction of the suspect where police successfully made an arrest.

In an effort to thank Juan for his actions, the police gifted Juan a new bike. Juan told the police he did not own a bicycle and he was very surprised by the gift. He also stated he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.