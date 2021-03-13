COVID-19 RGV Information

Port Isabel police arrest four after finding crystal meth, cocaine, other drugs in vehicle

Narcotics found in vehicle during traffic stop (source: Port Isabel Police Department)

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — The Port Isabel Police Department arrested four people after finding multiple drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers made a traffic stop on Texas Highway 100 in Port Isabel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and conducted a probable cause search.

Police located cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, mushrooms, THC oil, Xanax pills, and multiple other narcotics inside of the vehicle.

Four people were taken into custody and are detained at the Port Isabel jail.

