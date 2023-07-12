BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Port Isabel man has been sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Javier Garza Jr., 24, pleaded guilty on July 20, 2022 to producing child pornography found on his cell phone, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Today, a judge ordered Garza to serve 27 years in federal prison. Garza was further ordered to serve 30 years of supervised release following the completion of his prison term. During that time, he will be required to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“Garza is the definition of a monster,” said Hamdani. “He sexually abused a 3-year old little girl—his girlfriend’s daughter–causing severe harm to the most vulnerable amongst us. Thankfully, this deviant is now behind bars. This sentence ensures that Javier Garza will never again exploit a little child.”

Garza was first caught after his girlfriend discovered child pornography videos on his cell phone and recognized the child in the videos as her own 3-year-old daughter. She contacted authorities shortly after.

An investigation of the case revealed he had recorded himself sexually abusing the minor child.

Garza has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.